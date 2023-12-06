These 5 cheap headsets make for perfect gifts for gamers this holiday

Even though the big winter sales events have been and gone, there are plenty of bargains to be had - perfect if you're looking to pick up some gifts for gamers this month.

I've done a scout around and there are some excellent, value-busting gaming headset deals going right now that won't just fit the bill for a gift, but also serve as a decent expansion or backup in a setup. Alternatively, they could be a cheap new acquisition if your current set is on the way out.

Whatever your need though, these five gaming headsets are all under the $50 mark and prove that there's substantial value to be had in the run-up to the holidays.

From slightly older but still excellent wired options like the EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 300 (one of the very best wired gaming headsets I've ever tested, I might add) that's down to just $32.48 at Amazon (from $79), or the SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset that's just $39.95 at Amazon (was $49.99), to more premium or recent options, there's a bunch of cheap options right now.

My pick of the latter group is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 from the brand's latest line that's down to just $39.99 at Amazon right now (was $59.99) and - proving that you can cut the cord for less than $50 this winter - the wireless Logitech G435 Lightspeed that's down to just $49.88 right now, also at Amazon (was $79.99).

EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 300: was $79 now $32.48 at Amazon

Save $47 - This isn't even this headset's lowest-ever price (somehow) but this is an absolutely wild amount of value for money that's on offer here. Despite being a few years old this remains one of the best wired gaming headsets I've ever tested - the Sennheiser audio quality is sublime. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC UK price: Amazon - £46.14



SteelSeries Arctis 1: was $49.99 now $39.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - A small saving but one that makes this excellent headset dangerously impulse-purchase-worthy. If you need a reliable and robust cheap headset for traveling or mobile play, then spending $40 on this quality set would be a superb investment. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC UK price: Amazon - £52.99



SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - However, if you are interested in sticking to the latest range of SteelSeries, then there's a bargain to be had on the slightly newer Arctis Nova 1 wired set, which is now down to its lowest-ever price. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC UK price: Amazon - £39.99



JBL Quantum 400: was $99.95 now $49.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Coming crashing down to half price right now is this mid-range JBL headset. Channeling all the JBL audio excellence in a multi-platform headset for less than 50 bucks represents excellent value for money. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC UK price: Amazon - £49.99



Logitech G435 Lightspeed: was $79.99 now $49.88 at Amazon

Save $30 - Proving that you can even get a solid wireless gaming headset option below the $50 mark right now, the Logitech G435 is a no-frills, robust gaming headset that while not at its lowest-ever price, offers splendid value. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC UK price: Amazon - £48.99



However, if you are looking to spread your wings a bit and consider some slightly more expensive headsets then we've got a whole host of our favorites below alongside their latest, lowest prices wherever you are.

