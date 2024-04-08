The Xbox Wireless Controller Dream Vapor edition drops even further in price at Amazon and you can save even more with a coupon

It's another great week for Xbox deal hunters, as the recently-released Dream Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller is continuing its discounted run. But it gets better, as it's once again dropped to a new lowest-ever price and this time Amazon has thrown a new coupon into the mix, slashing its price even further.

Things got off to a good start when the Dream Vapor controller dropped to $57.99 a couple of weeks back. It then dropped even further to $52.99. Now, though, you can pick the controller up at Amazon for just $42.39 while the store page's additional coupon is live. Just make sure to check the box for the additional discount to be applied at checkout. Over in the UK, a slight discount holds firm at £59.99 (was £64.99).

Dream Vapor Special Edition - save more with coupon

Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller-Special-Windows-Devices%2Fdp%2FB0CQKJ93KB%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $69.99 now $42.39 at Amazon

Save $27 - This is the steepest saving we've seen yet for the Dream Vapor edition of the Xbox Wireless Controller. The initial discount is listed at $49.99, so be sure to check the coupon box to save an additional $7.60 at checkout. UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller-Special-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0CRRHFK7W%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3DVEX0RJ6PRY2I%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.0MT60AEMgHi75T2slbDLiVHaOFrHmi6MQPQgShqR9hMgk0CmZaUuzzc0_fri4slYQer-Pwv2EJmqMq72jQnBhk5GhEioDOP1FPpmB8CccK6ALe8vEaj0BYA65f3GDXNy.X3TANiyUSI5k9JLu1zzOUmdAdzU4EEFSYtyGG9_A9IE%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dxbox%2Bdream%2Bvapor%26qid%3D1711362689%26s%3Dvideogames%26sprefix%3Dxbox%2Bdream%2Bvapor%252Cvideogames%252C66%26sr%3D1-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Amazon - £59.99

Unsurprisingly, the Xbox Wireless Controller ranks atop our list of the best Xbox controllers, owing to its sturdy build quality (that's arguably more reliable than the premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2), great battery life and a plethora of enticing color options.

What makes the Dream Vapor special edition, well, special, is its mesmerizing swirl pattern. Each and every unit has its own distinct pattern, meaning no two are the same. This colorway is a fantastic option, then, if you fancy owning a controller that's genuinely all your own.

Right now, the Dream Vapor model is the cheapest available at Amazon. Other colorways are also discounted, but the additional coupon has dropped this special edition lower than them all at least while it lasts.

Live outside of the US or the UK? Check the list below to find the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.