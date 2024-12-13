The Xbox Elite Series 2 has finally hit the price it should've been all along with this Walmart deal

I wouldn't normally recommend the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, as I think that it's $179 retail price is pretty steep for what you're getting. It's a great controller, but there are so many better options when you're working with almost $200.

It has been discounted, however, and is now available at a much more reasonable rate. Right now the Xbox Elite Series 2 is just $124 (was $179) at Walmart. That's a huge $55 saving and matching its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

At this price, I think the Xbox Elite Series 2 actually represents pretty decent value. You get all of its premium features, extras like the included carrying case and charging stand, plus its premium materials at just over double the cost of a standard Xbox Wireless Controller - a worthwhile upgrade in my opinion.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

When it first launched, the Xbox Elite Series 2 dominated our guide to the best Xbox controllers. It has since gradually been superseded, however, thanks to the arrival of some extremely strong contenders from third-party brands.

Our current premium pick is the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, which takes the lead thanks to its utterly top notch build quality, Hall effect thumbsticks, and brilliant microswitch buttons.

Although it's not the leader of the pack anymore, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is still a quality product. It scored four and a half stars in our review when it was relatively new on the market, with plenty of praise leveled towards its comfort and wealth of customization options.

If you're outside the US, you can see some Xbox Elite Series 2 deals near you below.