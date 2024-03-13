The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is all the gaming headset you'll ever need - and it's had its price slashed

Premium gaming headset deals are the best way to get high-end sets for less and if you're in the market for something at the top end this spring, then have we got the deal for you.

The superb Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is currently subject to a solid discount in both the US and UK and looks to be near a record-low price in the former.

You can pick it up right now for just $248.25 (was $329.99) at Amazon in the US or for just £229.99 (was £279.99) at Amazon in the UK. We're stopping just short of saying definitively that this is the lowest ever in the US, as it looks like there were two blower price drops in the middle of January - but these were blink-and-you-miss-it flash sales. Nonetheless, this price is certainly the lowest since then and looks to be AMazon's own lowest-ever price.

As a result, and given we think this is one of the best wireless gaming headsets money can buy, this deal is worth some serious consideration. Particularly if you're after a versatile multiplatform headset as the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is compatible with Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and mobile. You can see more info on the deal below.

Today's best Turtle Beach Stealth Pro deal

Why do we rate the headset so highly? Well, its premium nature starts from its design and build which is robust and aesthetically pleasing, while the leather earcups are extremely comfortable too. It offers Turtle Beach's masterful gaming audio and sounds superb across a wide range of genres, but it also sports a noise-canceling microphone that performed fantastically in our testing. Other excellent features include a handy dock that's both a wireless transmitter and charging station, and there's an extra, swappable battery pack to keep the headset topped up with juice.

If you're interested in a wireless headset but want to cast the net wider, then we've rounded up some of the latest, lowest prices on a range of sets below.

See our guides to the best PS5 headsets, best Xbox Series X headsets, and best Nintendo Switch headsets for further audio recommendations.