The shiny Sterling Silver DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale at a new lowest-ever price

If you’re a DualSense Wireless Controller collector or just someone who wants an attractive new gamepad to use with your PlayStation 5 or PC, then this superb deal is for you.

The eye-catching Sterling Silver DualSense Wireless Controller is currently on sale for just $62.50 (was $74.99) at Walmart. This is a $12.49 price cut and, as far as we can tell, the lowest-ever price for this DualSense variant and beats the previous low of $64 at Amazon last August.

This discount even makes the Sterling Silver DualSense even cheaper than the plain White edition, which is currently $64.99 at Walmart and $69.99 at Amazon. Steep discounts on desirable DualSense variants like this are also quite rare, so it’s well worth jumping on this offer while it's still available.

New lowest-ever price on the Sterling Silver DualSense

DualSense Wireless Controller (Sterling Silver): was $74.99 now $62.50 at Walmart

This $12.49 saving at Walmart takes the shiny Sterling Silver DualSense Wireless Controller down to below the lowest-ever price at Amazon. It's currently cheaper than the original White version and a great deal if you're looking for an eye-catching spare or replacement PS5 pad.

As Sony's official offering, the DualSense Wireless Controller ranks atop our list of the best PS5 controllers. It features a fantastic overall design which is impressively ergonomic in the hands, plus a whole range of innovative inclusions such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. These are a brilliant addition to many of the best PS5 games, increasing your overall immersion.

The controller scored an impressive four and a half out of five stars in our review too, where it was described as "an absolute joy to use." This Sterling Silver variant packs all the same features as the original model, but comes in a shiny silver colorway. It's perfect if you're after a replacement, or love the original DualSense but want one with a much more eye-catching look.

If you're outside of the US or just want to compare the prices of a range of DualSense models, you can find any available deals in your region below.