I do most of my gaming on the PS5, but I still think the Xbox has the superior controller because it's more comfortable and intuitive. If you're a fan too and want to pick up a new one for your console, PC, or mobile device, you'll be pleased to see the Xbox Wireless Controller is down to £39.99 (was £59.99) on Amazon.

This is a return to the lowest price I've seen this year, and so it's a price that's unlikely to be beaten until Black Friday in November. Even then, I expect it will only be up to £5 cheaper than this, based on previous price history during major sales events, so there's potentially only a slightly smaller saving up for grabs if you want to be patient.

While the white and black versions are down to this low price, you can also get the Shock Blue, Velocity Green, Pulse Red, and Deep Pink colourways for £42.99 if you'd prefer to add a bit of pizzazz to your gaming setup. That's just £2 more than previous record-low prices for these more adventurous colours.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are now available from as little as £39.99 at Amazon. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that hasn't happened for a long time.

A gamepad that "offers a more premium feel without the price tag," is how we described it in our four-star Xbox Wireless Controller review. As I mentioned up top, our review also praises the design and feel of the controller, making it a very comfortable and satisfying gamepad to use.

And while more premium options from the likes of Razer and Turtle Beach may offer more fancy features and stylish touches compared to the relatively plain official controller, it simply gets the job done — and does it well. All for a reasonable price, too, especially after this current discount.