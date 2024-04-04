Secure 2TB of Xbox storage for $110 off with this Seagate Storage Expansion Card deal

If you’re an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S owner, then you should take note of this brilliant deal on the officially licensed Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card. With the 2TB model on sale at a massive discount, now is a great time to ensure that you're not going to run out of space for your games any time soon.

Available for just $249.99 (was $359.99) at Amazon, this is a meaty saving of $110 on the easiest and most convenient way to expand the storage capacity of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. You just need to pop the card into the dedicated port on the back of your system and you're ready to go.

It's really that simple, and the generous 2TB capacity will dramatically increase the number of games that you can store on your console. We especially recommend this deal if you enjoy downloading a wide variety of titles to try out via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as a greater storage capacity reduces the headache of having to constantly uninstall games to make space for new ones.

Today's best Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal

2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSeagate-Storage-Expansion-Solid-State%2Fdp%2FB09BJYXMDW%2Fref%3Dpd_rhf_ee_s_pd_crcd_d_sccl_2_2%2F134-1098110-6530725%3Fpd_rd_w%3DUWVgs%26content-id%3Damzn1.sym.724e1345-13e9-4aaa-ad92-3b2703f86a2c%26pf_rd_p%3D724e1345-13e9-4aaa-ad92-3b2703f86a2c%26pf_rd_r%3DME0P64RM6Q26GRBS4VPS%26pd_rd_wg%3D3IJbK%26pd_rd_r%3Dde094656-94c4-4467-b467-a20a76aea7b8%26pd_rd_i%3DB09BJYXMDW%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $359.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

A $110 saving, this is a great deal on the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card that takes it down to just $20 shy of its lowest-ever price. Our data suggests that this price has been available intermittently for a few weeks now, but, as you can see below, it's still dramatically lower than at other retailers. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6425015&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fseagate-1tb-storage-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-xs-internal-nvme-ssd-black%2F6425015.p%3FskuId%3D6425015&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $279.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSeagate-2TB-Storage-Expansion-Card-for-Xbox-Series-X-S-Internal-NVMe-SSD-Black%2F1095224275" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $309.99

As one of the few ways to expand your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console's storage capacity, we consider the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card to be one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories on the market. In our Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review, we called it "a must-have for Game Pass-loving Xbox Series X or Series S gamers" and praised the incredibly simple set up process in addition to the impressive speeds of the drive.

If you want to get your hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S storage upgrade but live outside of the US, check out some of the best prices on the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card in a range of capacities in your region below.