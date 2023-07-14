Our favorite gaming earbuds are still at its lowest ever price days after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but thankfully, there are still a few excellent deals floating around days after the sales period has ended.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 was packed full with tons of brilliant discounts on Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day gaming headsets deals, many of which were at their lowest-ever price. There's even some fantastic gaming headsets that are still on offer on Amazon, rounding off Prime Day.

Luckily, these EPOS GTW 270 are no different. These compact and versatile gaming earbuds are the perfect accessory for gamers on the go. With decent audio quality, superb battery life, and low-latency audio support, you couldn't ask for better features in such a small model. There's a good reason why it tops our best gaming earbuds list.

EPOS GTW 270: was $169 now 109 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is the lowest-ever price for the EPOS GTW 270, and considering that Prime Day is officially over, it's very surprising this deal is still so good. So if you're in the market for some gaming earbuds, take advantage of the discount quickly before it's gone for good. Price Check: Best Buy - $114.99 TechRadar: 4 stars |GamesRadar+: 4.5 stars

The EPOS GTW 270 is an excellent choice if you're someone who has to pack up and move your gaming set-up regularly. However, you should note that the earbud doesn't seem to fit all ear shapes, and the mic cannot be used via dongle. At the end of the day, earbuds aren't a good alternative to headsets if you're a competitive gamer.

It's great to see these gaming headsets still on offer after Prime Day has officially ended, but you should keep in mind that with the sales period finished, these deals likely won't stay around for much longer. If you're still hunting for great discounts, check out the list below that collates all the best deals in your region.

If you want to use your earbuds for more than just gaming, then check out the best earbuds for everyday use, or if you're looking for more of a competitive edge then have a look at our best gaming headsets for Call of Duty.