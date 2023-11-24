If I were buying some gaming earbuds for Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, it'd be one of these five sets

It’s Black Friday, and if you’ve been contemplating picking up some of the best gaming earbuds for Nintendo Switch then you’re in luck, as many have been significantly discounted.

There are plenty of options available whether you’re looking for wired or wireless earbuds at a discounted price. On the wired end of the scale, the SoundMAGIC E11C Wired Earbuds are now $36.79 at Amazon (down from $47.99), while the Turtle Beach Battle Buds are just $21.95 at Amazon (discounted from $29.95).

As for wireless earbuds, shoppers can currently grab the EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid in-Ear earbuds for $119.44 at Amazon (cut from $169), the ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless earphones for $79.99 at Amazon (down from $99.99) and the JBL Quantum TWS Air earbuds for $49.95 at Amazon (half price from $99.95).

Sound is important when gaming - I recently switched over to using the Roccat Syn Buds Core earbuds on my Nintendo Switch, and it’s amazing how improved sound quality can draw you into your favorite games more than ever before. I’ve never been more absorbed in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and I fear for those on the other end of my Green Shells. With that in mind, be sure to take a look at the deals below - a couple are some of the best Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals we’ve seen this year.

Today's best Black Friday gaming earbuds deals

JBL Quantum TWS Air Wireless Gaming Earbuds - was $99.95 now $49.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Beyond their sound quality, the JBL Quantum TWS Air earbuds come with four beamforming microphones, perfect for communicating with friends in online games. They’re compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, so they’re not just limited to use on your Nintendo Switch, and at half off, they’re the cheapest they’ve ever been at Amazon. Price check: Walmart- $49.95 UK price: Amazon - £89.99



Turtle Beach Battle Buds In-Ear Gaming Headset - was $29.95 now $14.95 at Amazon

Save $15 - A new record low price, this Black Friday deal makes some already budget-friendly earphones even cheaper. Being wired earbuds, the Turtle Beach Battle Buds ’ compatibility is becoming increasingly limited, but these are a very solid option if you’re looking for something on the cheaper end of the scale. Price check: Walmart - $24.99



SoundMAGIC E11C Wired Earbuds - was $47.99 now $36.79 at Amazon

Save $11 - The SoundMAGIC E11C earbuds are our top pick for the best gaming earbuds for music, so if you love playing Nintendo Switch games with great soundtracks, their noise canceling will help you appreciate those favorite songs of yours even more. These are the cheapest they’ve ever been on Amazon, so don’t miss out. UK price: Amazon - was £49.95 now £44.99



Look for even more Nintendo Switch earbuds deals and prices in your region below.

