I can't believe the best mobile controller I've ever tested is back down to its lowest-ever price

Mobile gamers rejoice! The best mobile controller that I have ever tested has returned to its lowest-ever price, letting you pick up a seriously premium peripheral at a less-than-premium price.

Right now the Razer Kishi Ultra is on sale for just $129.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon. That's a $20 discount, taking it back down to the cheapest price that we've ever seen at the online retail giant. The offer isn't just limited to the US, however, as those in the UK can grab the Razer Kishi Ultra for just £129.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon.

We first saw these prices appear towards the end of the last year, around the Black Friday period. It was one of the highlights of the sales event, so I definitely appreciate the chance for those who missed out the first time to get it at that great price.

You can learn even more about the deal below.

Today's best mobile controller deal

The Razer Kishi Ultra is by far the best mobile gaming accessory that I've used, but its quality is definitely reflected by its high asking price. If you're a dedicated mobile gamer, however, I would say that it's easily worth every penny - especially when it's on offer like this.

It's more comfortable than smaller mobile controllers, while also offering superior tactile buttons and lovely full-size thumbsticks. Add on customizable RGB lighting, remappable rear buttons, a clicky mechanical D-pad, and innovative software and you have a mobile controller without equal.

It even boasts unique directional haptics, which lead to an even more immersive experience in supported titles.

If you're outside the US and UK but still want to bag a bargain, you can check out the best Razer Kishi Ultra deals in your region below.