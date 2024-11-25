I am once again alerting you to a PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense restock - get the controller right now ahead of Black Friday

Days after we saw an immediate sell-out of stock at PlayStation Direct, I've spotted yet another opportunity to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary Dualsense controller! The stock once again seems steady too but I wouldn't hesitate to snap one up now.

At time of writing, the pad is going for £69.97 at Currys, with the electrical giant having steady stock (so far) and offering free collection if you have a store with stock nearby.

I've tested purchasing one several times now and it looks good to go, even though Currys is limiting stock to one per customer.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock drop live now

£69.97 at Currys I thought we'd seen the last of this controller, but you can, once again, get the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller at Currys right now - and for 2p less than pre-orders were priced at. What a time to be alive. Don't delay though as I'm positive this will sell out again. US stock check at: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct

Now the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is out in the wild, there's less of a pre-order scramble on the products - but stock still remains hard to come by.

This 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller offers a brilliant aesthetic inspired by the PlayStation 1 that was released three decades ago with a retro gray colorway, plus a smashing PlayStation logo button and face button combo to finish.

If you're outside the UK or want to know the best deals going on any DualSense controller then check out our price-finding tech below.