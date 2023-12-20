Here's what TechRadar Gaming wants for Christmas

We’re getting into the festive spirit here at TechRadar Gaming HQ, decking the halls with our favorite baubles and tinsel, not to mention catching up on some well-overdue gift shopping. As a result, there’s never been a better time to stop and think about what kinds of presents we all want to see wrapped up under our Christmas trees when the big day finally arrives.

Whether it's an overdue upgrade for a dated bit of gaming kit that we just haven’t got around to replacing or a top console accessory like one of the best Xbox controllers or best PS5 controllers, the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on something to improve your gaming setup and experience.

Although these are just our personal picks, we’re optimistic that at least a couple of our choices will also be well worth considering as a treat for either yourself or the gamer in your life. In addition to diving deep into why we want each particular item, we have included handy links to the best prices in your region in case you want to secure a good deal on anything featured.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

(Image credit: Sony)

My small London flat is already overflowing with tech, so it's rare outside of the arrival of some shiny new gaming consoles that I find something I actually want. However, the one thing that feels like it would make life better for me is a soundbar and the best of the bunch seems to be the Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

When I'm actually sat in front of the TV I'm either playing third-person action-adventure games, which I don't need to wear headphones for, or I'm watching a big man punching people in one of the latest action movies and both of those activities would be vastly improved by the 3D surround sound (via Dolby Atmos) that the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) offers. I also want some serious extra bass so that when man-mountain Jack Reacher pelts someone in the head with a concrete block, I can feel the impact.

It can also play audiobooks and music when the TV it's connected to is turned off. Much like Jack Reacher himself, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) seems like a good fit for just about every situation you want to throw at it.

- Jake Tucker, Editor-in-Chief

Deep Earth DualSense Controllers

(Image credit: Sony)

Every year it seems that pretty much the only gaming accessories that end up catching my eye are new PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller models and it is no different this holiday season.

Having already acquired the Crimson Red variant as well as the God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 limited editions over the past couple of years, I think that I’m already due a new DualSense. Do I already have enough PS5 controllers? Maybe, but how could anyone resist the allure of the recently released Deep Earth collection which is what I most want to get my hands on this Christmas.

I’m mainly salivating over the Cobalt Blue version, which is just the perfect combination of a vivid color and a shiny finish. Both the front and back panels come together gorgeously but the Volcanic Red offering is also fantastic, with a bright and punchy aesthetic that I would be delighted to find under my Christmas tree. I’ve given my wife a wishlist containing the Cobalt Blue version but, not knowing if it has already been bought, I would also welcome a pre-order of the Sterling Silver variant with its slick, shiny design.

I can never have enough DualSense pads, and one (or maybe all) of these would be an absolute dream to find under the tree come Christmas morning.

- Rob Dwiar, Deputy Editor

Xbox Series X Compact Refrigerator

(Image credit: Xbox)

Is a mini fridge designed in the style of an Xbox Series X any better than a boring old regular one? Probably not, but you have to give Microsoft some credit for leaning into the gag and creating a compact refrigerator modeled after the already fridge-like Xbox Series X. While it’ll look great as part of my Xbox-centric gaming setup, it’s also just a surprisingly versatile mini fridge that looks like it can stock a pretty generous number of beverages jousting by the pictures.

Available now at a discount at Walmart, where it costs just $198 (was $249.98), the Xbox Series X Compact Refrigerator features eight beverage cradles, removable shelves, a pullout drawer, and a chiller compartment that’ll keep your favorite gaming drinks especially cool. It looks like a fantastic product to have under a gaming desk, especially if you’re someone who enjoys gaming for longer periods of time or burning the midnight oil with some of the best Xbox Series X games.

- Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro

(Image credit: Razer)

This bright pink headset with illuminated RGB cat ears is at the top of my list and no, I’m not a kitten. Receiving this pawesome purr-ipheral would be an absolute dream on Christmas morning, as it would really help increase the meow factor of my current gaming setup. Razer’s headsets not only look super impressive but sound the part too so I think that it would even be a fur-midable performance upgrade compared to my existing headset.

This accessory is on the pricier side but thankfully doesn't cost a total fur-tune so I don’t feel too guilty about adding it to my wishlist this year. Even better, Razer sells a pretty wide range of Quartz peripherals that all come in a matching shade of pink. I’m feline a little sad that I haven’t managed to get my paws on any of these already, but I think the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro would be a great way to start my collection.

- Dashiell Wood, Hardware Writer

Nitro Deck

(Image credit: CRKD)

There’s no doubt that CRKD’s Nitro Deck is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market right now, boasting brilliant style and functionality for Nintendo’s hybrid console, and as an avid Switch user, I’ll happily admit that it’s sitting right at the top of my wish list.

The Nitro Deck is a must-have for anyone who enjoys using their Switch in handheld mode, as it transforms the console into a slightly chunkier, robust unit that’s comfortable to hold, while also offering high-quality Hall effect joysticks. For those unfamiliar, this type of stick uses magnets to detect movement, which essentially means you’re far, far less likely to suffer from stick drift (a common issue where your controller detects incorrect inputs). I’ve struggled with drifting Joy-Con controllers in the past, so this is a huge draw for me personally, as I’d love to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in handheld mode again without worrying about wear and tear or missed inputs.

Otherwise, I can’t deny that one of the main reasons I’d love a Nitro Deck is just because of how cool they look. In particular, I have my eye on the Retro Mint edition, although I’m also tempted by the GameCube-esque Retro Purple. Honestly, you really can’t go wrong with any of them.

- Catherine Lewis, News Writer

Pokémon + Higround Charizard Keyboard

(Image credit: Higround)

Though my Reddragon Mechanical Keyboard has served me well with its durable design and flashy RGB lighting, I find myself yearning for a simpler, more bes-Poké piece of hardware to take pride of place at my desk. Enter the Pokémon + Higround collection. These gorgeous designs took my breath away when I first saw them. We already know that Higround makes decent keyboards , but the prospect of having a glorious, noble Charizard warming my desk this Christmas season is just too much to pass up.

Despite Charizard being objectively the best of the three original starters’ final evolutions, I would be satisfied with any of Higround’s sleek Pokémon designs. Mewtwo, Blastoise, and Venusaur would all also be welcome at my desk, their bold colors adding a dash of much-needed zest to what would otherwise be a bleak, monochrome setup. Though the lack of markings on top of the keycaps may be off-putting for some, for me, this is a small price to pay to have an eye-catching and nostalgic design greet me whenever I sit down at my gaming PC.

- Cat Bussell, Staff Writer

Nintendo Switch OLED travel case

The jig is up; after owning a Nintendo Switch OLED for over a year I’m finally in need of a proper travel case for the system.

I’ve owned almost every portable Nintendo console since I got my cousin's hand-me-down Game Boy Color when I was seven years old and, in all that time, I never really needed a carry case. So, thanks to this preconception and my own stubbornness, I refused to get a case for my Nintendo Switch OLED. Instead, every time I stepped out the door, I carefully wedged it into a scarf for safety.

While this has worked well so far, I’m slowly coming to terms with the fact that scarves are not designed to protect the Nintendo Switch and that it may be irresponsible of me to carry on this way. There’s also been a few protests from my coworkers here at TRG.

I’m not picky when it comes to carrying cases, but one that has taken my fancy is the official Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons travel case . Since I’ve played loads of Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently, I’ve discovered a new love for the game so this travel case is the perfect option for me right now.

- Elie Gould, Features Writer

Razer Iskur X Hello Kitty and Friends edition

(Image credit: Razer)

Anyone with an appetite for anything cute will probably already have their eyes on the Hello Kitty and Friends edition of the Razer Iskur X. This all-pink gaming chair is covered in Sanrio decals and is absolutely adorable. For someone like me who has a cutesy, pink-themed gaming setup, this is a must-have addition.

But, for $499, it’s not necessarily a gift you’d buy yourself, making it the perfect thing to ask for this holiday season. Razer builds its seats to be some of the most comfortable gaming chairs going too, so you know you’re going to be getting a great gift that'll look after your back and posture.

It’s on the pricey end of the spectrum, that’s for sure, but it’s built to last and is a thoughtful gift for a gamer who needs a little more color, and comfort, around the house.

- Kara Phillips, Evergreen Writer

