Be a pro gamer: Save $60 on this lightweight Logitech gaming mouse at Best Buy

Logitech's second-lightest competitive gaming mouse just dropped back down to a record-low price and you can now get the Logitech Pro X Superlight at Best Buy for $99.99 (was $159.99).

Logitech G Pro X Superlight is the previous model of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed, which might account for the discount. That said, it's still as competent a choice as when it first launched. If you don't mind a minimalist mouse without RGB or fancy features, this could be for you.

Today's best wireless gaming mouse deal

Logitech Pro X Superlight: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Logitech Pro X Superlight is an older Superlight gaming mouse model, but it's still a competent competitive gaming mouse. It flaunts a "superlight" 2.2 oz weight and connects up to 33 ft away using a wireless receiver that plugs into a USB port. In that sense, there's nothing to drag your hand down as you click away during a match. It also flaunts a 1ms response time and 25600DPI tracking for high-speed reactions and sensitivity. While it isn't as light or speedy as the newer model, it costs much less at this record-low price and still offers plenty of pros.

Our original review highly rated the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, and its positives are still relevant today. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight weighs just under 2.2oz and supports a speedy 1ms response time without a cord. Its wireless receiver reaches distances up to 33ft and plugs into any device with a USB port.

The lightweight and responsiveness lean into its reputation as an ideal competitive gaming mouse, especially with the Hero 25K sensor supports high sensitivity with its 25600DPI tracking. It also has five programmable buttons that you can use to customize gameplay with Logitech’s G Hub software.

The Superlight package includes a wireless receiver, charging cable, receiver extension adapter (to connect over longer distances), optional grip tape, a cloth wipe for the grip tape, and an aperture door with PTFE foot. One of the few downsides is its unique charging cable, which means USB-C or other widely available cables won't work. Thankfully, it lasts up to 70 hours between charges.

