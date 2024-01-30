At almost half off, these Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2nd Gen gaming earbuds are at their lowest-ever price at Amazon

An enhanced audio experience can make all the difference when it comes to immersion while gaming. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your setup without making too big of a dent in your bank account, then this deal on the second generation Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds is well worth your attention.

Currently, Amazon is selling the second gen Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds for just $70.44, which is almost half off the usual $129.99 price tag. It’s such a nice deal, in fact, that Amazon has never offered them cheaper.

Boasting noise canceling technology and a 60ms low-latency gaming mode, the Razer Hammerhead earbuds should be able to keep you absorbed and immersed in all the action going on on your screen. The in-built microphones also feature their own noise canceling, so your teammates will be able to hear you loud and clear when gaming online.

Audio aside, it’s also worth pointing out that the second gen Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds come with some super sleek RGB settings that allow you to customize the light-up logos on the outside of each earbud. According to the company, you can choose from around 16.8 million colors, so needless to say, it probably has your favorite.

Today's best Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2nd Gen) deal

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2nd Gen) bluetooth gaming earbuds - was $129.99 now $70.44 at Amazon

Save $60 - These second generation Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds have never been cheaper at Amazon, making this a fantastic time to consider picking them up.

