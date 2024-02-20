Amazon's current Xbox Wireless Controller deals return the official gamepad to its lowest ever price

Now's your chance to score a fantastic deal on the Xbox Wireless Controller, as it and several of its colorways have returned to record-low prices at Amazon.
The marquee deal here is the standard, Carbon Black controller, which has been reduced to just $44, down from the usual $59.99 price tag. At $16 off, it's back down to last year's record low price.
Alternate colorways have also seen price drops. The Robot White and Pulse Red variants of the Xbox Wireless Controller are also down to $44. Meanwhile, for five bucks more, you can grab the Shock Blue, Electric Volt, Deep Pink or Velocity Green colorways at $49. Check out all the cheapest Xbox controller deals, along with some special edition discounts, below.
Xbox Wireless Controller: was
$59.99 now $44 at Amazon
Save $16 - The Xbox Wireless Controller has returned to its lowest-ever price point at Amazon the summer of last year. While the gamepad does get discounted frequently, rarely does it do so at this relatively low price, making it well worth checking out while stocks last.
Also buy in:
Robot White - $44 at Amazon
Shock Blue - $49 at Amazon
Electric Volt - $49 at Amazon
Deep Pink - $49 at Amazon
Pulse Red - $44 at Amazon
Velocity Green - $49 at Amazon
--
UK price (Robot White): was
£54.99 now £44.99 at Currys
Xbox Wireless Controller (Gold Shadow): was
$69.99 now $56.99 at Amazon
Save $13 - It's not quite a record low for the gorgeous Gold Shadow special edition, but this is a gamepad that sees infrequent discounts. As such, if you're in the market for something a bit fancier, this is well worth checking out.
UK price: £64.99 at Currys
Xbox Wireless Controller (Stormcloud Vapor): was
$69.99 now $54 at Amazon
Save $16 - The eye-catching Stormcloud Vapor special edition is now just nine bucks shy of its lowest ever price (which was $45 over the Holidays). In terms of aesthetics, it's one of our favorites, and looks exceptional in-person.
UK price: £64.99 at Amazon
Live outside of the US and the UK? Check the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.
For a broader look at Xbox hardware, consider checking out our guides to the best Xbox controllers, as well as the best Xbox Series X hard drive and SSDs.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
Most Popular
By Jim McCauley