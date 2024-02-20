Amazon's current Xbox Wireless Controller deals return the official gamepad to its lowest ever price

Now's your chance to score a fantastic deal on the Xbox Wireless Controller, as it and several of its colorways have returned to record-low prices at Amazon.

The marquee deal here is the standard, Carbon Black controller, which has been reduced to just $44, down from the usual $59.99 price tag. At $16 off, it's back down to last year's record low price.

Alternate colorways have also seen price drops. The Robot White and Pulse Red variants of the Xbox Wireless Controller are also down to $44. Meanwhile, for five bucks more, you can grab the Shock Blue, Electric Volt, Deep Pink or Velocity Green colorways at $49. Check out all the cheapest Xbox controller deals, along with some special edition discounts, below.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Gold Shadow): was $69.99 now $56.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - It's not quite a record low for the gorgeous Gold Shadow special edition, but this is a gamepad that sees infrequent discounts. As such, if you're in the market for something a bit fancier, this is well worth checking out. UK price: £64.99 at Currys

Xbox Wireless Controller (Stormcloud Vapor): was $69.99 now $54 at Amazon

Save $16 - The eye-catching Stormcloud Vapor special edition is now just nine bucks shy of its lowest ever price (which was $45 over the Holidays). In terms of aesthetics, it's one of our favorites, and looks exceptional in-person. UK price: £64.99 at Amazon

Live outside of the US and the UK? Check the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.

