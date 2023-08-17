Future Games Show at Gamescom will feature 8 world premiere reveals - here’s how to watch

Are you excited for Gamescom? You should be - the annual video game trade fair is set to kick off next week in Cologne, Germany, where gamers will be able to try out a whole load of upcoming titles firsthand, as well as enjoy a bunch of news and updates about games currently in the works.

One source of this juicy news is the Future Games Show - a 90-minute digital showcase brought to you by our friends over at GamesRadar, which will be held on August 23 at 2pm ET. The show will be hosted by none other than Troy Baker (AKA Joel in The Last of Us video games) and Erika Ishii (the voice of Valkyrie in Apex Legends), and will feature over 50 games, including eight world premiere reveals.

We now know nine games that will be shown off during the Future Games Show. These are: Ad Infinitum, Robocop: Rogue City, Parcel Corps, Tiny Glade, Warframe, The Gap, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Star Trucker and Helskate.

As well as all the trailers, the show will include a ‘Ones to Play’ segment, which will highlight games with free demos that’ll be available to try immediately after the presentation ends. Viewers will also be able to enter a competition to win a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, so you won’t want to miss that.

Want to tune in? Great! You’ll be able to watch via the Future Games Show YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as their TikTok and Twitter pages. Viewers can also tune in via GamesRadar’s website and Facebook page, Gamescom’s website , and even Steam .

The Future Games Show is a totally separate event from Gamescom’s Opening Night Live , which is set to take place on August 22 at 2pm ET - make sure to add both to your calendar.