Don’t expect loads of new game announcements at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Geoff Keighley warns

Gamescom 2023 is right around the corner, but if you were expecting to see hundreds of new games announced at Opening Night Live, you might want to temper your expectations.

Last year’s Opening Night Live was full of trailers for both previously announced games and brand-new titles, including New Tales from the Borderlands and Moving Out 2, as well as the re-reveal of Dead Island 2. Speaking to VGC ahead of this year’s show, however, host Geoff Keighley warned that Opening Night Live 2023 will be “less about announcing brand new projects”.

“It’s going to be an exciting show with new looks at many announced upcoming games like Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth Wukong,” Keighley told VGC. “This year’s ONL is less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year.”

In case you still need to add the dates to your calendar, Opening Night Live will start at 8PM CET on August 22, and will run until 10PM CET. Gamescom itself will kick off on August 23 in Cologne, Germany, and will continue until August 27.

If you’re lucky enough to be attending Gamescom in person, you’ll be able to experience a plethora of upcoming games firsthand , including Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion, and Persona 5 Tactica.

Back to Opening Night Live though, and other than Black Myth Wukong and Alan Wake 2, the list of announcements is still a total mystery, but as with any game announcement event, you probably shouldn’t set your expectations too high - please hype responsibly, folks.

