Microsoft is bringing Starfield and Forza to Gamescom but won't be available to play

Players will get to experience Microsoft's biggest-ever booth at Gamescom this year as the publisher is gearing up to bring two big names, among others, to the convention.

You'll be able to find both Starfield and Forza Motorsport on the show floor this year via "exclusive theatre presentations" - but, sadly, these two big-name releases won't be available to play.

However, luckily, there will still be a ton of new games to enjoy, and with 25 playable games on Microsoft's bumper booth, you'll be spoilt for choice. There's Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Persona 5 Tactica, and Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion.

Players will also be able to experience Towerborne, Payday 3, and Stalker 2 for the first time. We got to sample Payday 3 in all its preview glory already, finding that this title is one hell of a good time, "it feels like you're pulling off actual robberies". While the closed beta begins this week for players on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

When it comes to first-party Xbox games, players can expect to see Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Elder Scrolls Online in some capacity. Although nothing from the 2024 Xbox lineup will be appearing this time around. It's hardly surprising as we've already had not one but three showcases this year.

These showcases gave us glimpses into a number of titles, but the stand out was the dedicated Starfield Direct which demoed a bunch of new features in the game. In this, we got to see 45 minutes of new features, including a preview of character creation and map size with some of the best rocks fans have ever seen.

The other two showcases gave players a glimpse of several different titles that are set to come to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Whether it's Persona 5 Tactica or Phasmophobia, players can expect a ton of games, new and old, in 2024 from Xbox.

