Payday 3 is getting a closed beta next week - here's how to sign up

Payday 3 is now just under two months away from its full release, but you can try the game as early as next week.

From August 2 - 7, you can play Payday 3 ahead of its September 21 release via a closed beta hosted on Xbox Series X|S and PC. According to Eurogamer, the beta will feature just one mission, No Rest for the Wicked, but will be fully playable in co-op and can be played as often as you liked across that five day period.

Level progression will also feature in the closed beta, but will cap at Infamy Level 22 and Weapon Level Progression 8. Payday 3's Steam page also notes that beta progression will not carry over to the full game, no matter if you're playing on Xbox or PC. If you don't like the idea of your progress resetting, then, you may just want to hold off until the full September release.

If you're interested in signing up for yourself, you can simply head to the game's Steam page, scroll down to the 'Join the Payday 3 Playtest' section and click 'Request Access.' If chosen, you'll receive an email from developer Starbreeze closer to the beta's opening.

If you're on Xbox Series X|S, you'll need to download the Xbox Insider Hub app via the Store. Once you're in the app, head over to the 'Previews' tab and select the Payday 3 closed beta option. Once again, the developer will notify you ahead of time if you've been selected for participation.

If you don't manage to get into the closed beta on Xbox, there is a silver lining. Come release day on September 21, Payday 3 will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. If you're a subscriber, that means you can download and play the full game at no extra cost.

Excited for Payday 3? Be sure to read our interview with developer Starbreeze, during which we learned the team would love to create a collab event with either Batman or Die Hard's John McClane. Or you can check out our Payday 3 preview.