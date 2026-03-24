KontrolFreek is releasing a new Call of Duty performance thumbstick model

The KontrolFreek Call of Duty Jugger-Nog Performance Thumbsticks are inspired by the in-game perk

It comes with an exclusive weapon charm

TechRadar Gaming can exclusively reveal that controller accessory brand KontrolFreek is set to launch a new officially licensed Call of Duty model in its flagship performance thumbstick line.

Inspired by the beloved Juggernog perk drink in the series' popular zombies mode, the KontrolFreek Call of Duty Jugger-Nog Performance Thumbsticks come in a collectible replica can. Designed to mirror the look of the power-up in Black Ops 7, the can is made of metal and features plenty of amusing details to help it stand out on your shelf.

The two thumbsticks inside are topped with the brand's proprietary GripTek material, which feels comfortably soft and rubbery, and are embossed with the perk's in-game logo. One is a standard mid-rise design intended for use on the left thumbstick, while the other is a high-rise model that improves accuracy with the right.

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Available only as a Collector's Edition, the Xbox and PlayStation variants are priced at $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$44.99 and come bundled with an exclusive in-game weapon modelled after the can for use in Black Ops 7 and Warzone.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

As someone who spends hundreds of hours in Call of Duty every year, I've tested a wide range of KontrolFreek thumbsticks and practically always have a pair on my DualSense Wireless Controller at this point. While they're never going to fix bad aim, they do make a tangible difference to how your controller feels to use, and precise movement is definitely a little easier when you get used to the added height.

They're very affordable compared to splashing out on a high-end gamepad designed for first-person shooters, and give you a new way to customise the look of your controller. If you're a big first-person shooter fan, I'd recommend giving them a go, and this new pair might be just the model for you if you're a Call of Duty zombies fiend.

To buy the KontrolFreek Call of Duty Jugger-Nog Performance Thumbsticks, head to the KontrolFreek website.

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