EA Sports FC 25's latest refresh update is the "most significant mid-season gameplay update ever"

EA Sports FC 25 's latest gameplay refresh update has been released

Title Update 8 is "the most significant mid-season gameplay overhaul" yet

"Major updates" to core gameplay systems have been added based on player feedback

EA has released the patch notes for EA Sports FC 25's latest gameplay refresh update.

The mid-season update, or Title Update 8, is now live across PC and console and is "the most significant mid-season gameplay overhaul we've ever made", based on player feedback, according to EA.

With this update, EA has implemented "major updates" to core gameplay systems that affect matches, like passing, shooting, goalkeeping, and defending.

It's also made gameplay "more offensively fluid" to enable more control over the ball, reduced the frequency of tacklebacks, and AI interceptions, as well as addressed issues like defenders catching up to dribblers too often.

As detailed in the lengthy patch notes, Title Update 8 has now made balance adjustments to attacking and defending, and now made them more "effective and fun".

Some of the ways this was achieved were by improving AI teammates' attacking run quality when trying to beat the offside line, increasing intelligence of attacking and supporting runs made by AI teammates, and improving the effectiveness of Inside and Advanced Forwards.

Offensive players will also find that they can now operate in attacking spaces near others better, instead of stopping their runs, and players are now able to provide quicker support when they are familiar with their roles.

The patch notes also go further into detail about the aforementioned gameplay system tweaks, which EA said were added because it wanted to "reward intelligent and quick thinking passing plays".

For example, the speed and accuracy of normal Ground Passes have now been slightly increased, along with the effectiveness of Semi Assisted Through Passes.

"While some of these changes might sound small in a vacuum, when combined with other passing changes they are designed to enable players to move the ball easier across the pitch," EA explained.

Among many other adjustments and bug fixes, players can also find that the accuracy and shot speed from inside the box have been increased, while goalkeepers' handling of near-post shots has been changed after discovering they could sometimes incorrectly step away from the near post in tight angle shooting situations.