Metaphor: ReFantazio's latest patch makes improvements to its main menu by adding a new party formation option
The game's main menu has been updated
- Metaphor: ReFantazio's new patch adds a novel way for players to change their party formation
- The update has also introduced a new category jump function
- Several gameplay bugs have also been addressed
Atlus has released a new patch for Metaphor: ReFantazio, which brings main menu changes and bug fixes.
Update 1.11 for PlayStation, although for Xbox its 1.112.0, Windows 1.0.112.0, and Steam 1.0.11.0, is now live and a fairly small patch primarily aimed at fixing a bunch of gameplay bugs while also improving upon the game's main menu.
The main takeaway is that the patch has introduced a new way for players to change their party formation and now allows them to swap members on the main menu and equip screen.
"Now able to change party formation and configuration in Main Menu > Equipment," the patch notes read.
Atlus has also added a category jump function to specific locations on the main menu and item screen, as well as fixed a bug that was stopping players from progressing further when performing certain operations on the main menu. You can read the full patch notes below.
Metaphor: ReFantazio version 1.11 patch notes:
All Platforms
- You can now change your formation and swap party members on the main menu and EQUIP screen.
- Added a category jump function to specific locations on the main menu and ITEM screen.
- Fixed a bug that prevented progress from being made when performing certain operations on the main menu.
- Other minor fixes.
Windows and Steam versions
- Adjusted analog stick operation for characters and cursors.
- Fixed an issue where camera movement using the mouse was slow in some cases.
- Fixed an issue where the frame rate was fixed with certain operations.
- Fixed an issue where certain operations during command battles made it impossible to progress.
- Fixed an issue where certain operations in Magura Hole made it impossible to progress.
- Fixed an issue where controller input would not be accepted under certain conditions on Windows 11.
