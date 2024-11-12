You may not need Black Friday at all with these deals on the gorgeous PS5 Chroma Dualsense controllers at EE

Sony just launched the PlayStation 5 Pro, its latest mid-generation console, but if you're on the lookout for a new DualSense Wireless Controller to pair it with, look no further.

Currently, the PS5 DualSense Chroma - Pearl is now £57.99 (was £69.99) at EE. The PS5 DualSense Chroma - Indigo is also now £57.99 (was £69.99) at EE.

Black Friday is almost here but if you're not waiting for the holiday deals, EE's offer is great. Sony recently released its new PS5 DualSense Chroma Collection featuring an array of different colors including the aforementioned Pearl and Indigo controllers.

Usually, each DualSense would cost £69.99 each, so you're saving at least £12 for this limited-time deal.

Today's best PlayStation DualSense deal:

The DualSense Wireless Controller's haptic feedback support and adaptive triggers offer excellent feedback on some of the best PS5 games, like the recently released Astro Bot, making it the star feature of the hardware.

The downside to the PS5 DualSense is its low battery life and mic quality, but its overall premium design makes it the comfiest and coolest-looking PlayStation controller yet.

