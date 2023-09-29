Yes, obviously Diablo 4 will receive quality-of-life improvements at the start and throughout season two

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 will receive quality-of-life improvements throughout season two.

A recent Diablo 4 blog post announcing an upcoming developer update livestream on October 4 seems to have caused some confusion within the community about when new updates will arrive (via GamesRadar).

Apparently, some language used in the post has led some fans to believe that season two will not receive any updates when it's released, but community manager Adam Fletcher has clarified on the game's subreddit that this isn't the case and that quality of life improvements will be added at the start of the season, as well as throughout.

"There is a line in the blog that I've seen some questions on that I want to clarify: 'The Developer Update livestream also details many quality-of-life updates arriving throughout Season 2.' This was being interpreted as if we have quality of life changes coming throughout the season only and not at the start," Fletcher said.

"I will say we have a significant amount of changes coming at the start of the season and we will be talking about that on October 4th. But we are also committing to a bunch more in subsequent updates all throughout Season 2 as well and will share the first one of those on October 10th with that stream and more at BlizzCon."

So there you have it, you won't have to worry about waiting for any much-needed improvements when season two is released.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is set to release on October 17 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The new season is only weeks away and will include a brand-new questline, new vampiric powers, and five new end-game boss fights. It'll also introduce a new character and vampire hunter, Erys, who is voiced by Eternals and Crazy Rich Asians actor Gemma Chan.

As for the future of the dungeon-crawling RPG, Blizzard has revealed that Diablo 4 will also receive annual expansions alongside seasonal content and updates. General manager Rod Fergusson recently said in an interview that there are "years and years" worth of plans for the game and that the team has "storylines that go well into the future".

