Diablo 4 will get new expansions every year Blizzard confirms

Blizzard has revealed that Diablo 4 will be getting annual expansions alongside the seasonal content and updates.

In an interview with Dexerto, general manager of Diablo 4, Rod Fergusson, stated the development team views the game's future by looking at "our quarterly seasons, and...our annual expansions".

Naturally, Diablo 4 having long-running plans isn't a total surprise, but the regularity of the incoming content for the game is nice to have confirmed. Fergusson confirmed more details and snippets of information in the interview, stating that there are "years and years" of plans for Diablo 4 while also revealing that "we have storylines that go well into the future".

The inspiration, perhaps, for this commitment to regular, sizeable support to the game and its community has seemingly come from the time Diablo 4 took to come out after its predecessor: "When you look back and realize that there were 11 years between D3 and D4, that feels like we didn’t live up to our players, our community, and what they deserve. That’s something we are rectifying in D4 with our seasons and our expansions.” Fergusson explains.

Diablo 4's Season of Blood is the game's second season and was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 last month. Heavily vampire-themed, this season will feature new vampiric powers, a new vampire hunter character, a new questline, and five new end-game bosses. It starts on October 17 and looks to keep players busy for the rest of the year and into 2024.

If Blizzard achieves its goal to provide one larger annual expansion plus four seasonal content updates per year, then Diablo 4 players should be well-fed and have plenty to get stuck into in the months and years ahead.

If you're looking for tips on the games then check out our Diablo 4 best classes article, as well as our explainer on the Diablo 4 transmog system. And, if you're looking for more games like Diablo 4, our best RPGs list will have you covered.