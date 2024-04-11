Voice actor Troy Baker may have shot down rumors of GTA 6 involvement, but fans may have uncovered the true identity of the protagonist

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have seemingly identified the voice actor behind the game's male protagonist Jason.

Since Rockstar Games released the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in December, fans have been picking apart the footage in an attempt to uncover any easter eggs or details that they may have missed.

Fans have also been trying to deduce the identities of the voice actors behind its dual protagonists, Lucia and Jason, with some theorizing that actor Troy Baker - best known for his roles in The Last of Us and Far Cry 4 - is the mystery man behind the latter.

Although Jason says one word in the trailer, "Trust", some think that the line sounds similar to the actor, however, earlier this week, Baker finally set the record straight and confirmed that he will not be playing the male protagonist in GTA 6.

"He says one word," Baker said. "I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work because I'm sure it's going to be great... Those guys pour themselves into those characters and they deserve all the credit for their work. Not me."

With Baker now crossed off the list, fans have switched gears and after some more digging it looks like they may have uncovered the identity of the voice actor (via GamesRadar).

A post on the GTA 6 subreddit shows a screenshot of a resume belonging to New York-based actor Gregory Connors which features a credit for a "Lead" role in a Rockstar game set to release in 2025.

Rockstar hasn't yet released the cast list for the game, but users under the post seem to take Connor's resume as proof of casting.

"Damn. I had doubts at first but after analyzing the voice, I think this could be him," one user wrote.

Following the post on Reddit, Connors has since removed the "Lead" credit from his resume, and although we don't have confirmation, it seems like the voice actor will be involved in the project.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for a 2025 release window for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but there's no word on a potential PC release yet.