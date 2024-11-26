Two of our favorite gaming desks are massively discounted for Black Friday and I've never been more tempted to make a huge change to my setup

We're well into the middle of Black Friday week right now, but if you're looking for something to give your gaming setup a bit of a refresh this holiday season, you need to check out offers for some of our favorite gaming desks.

Over at Secretlab, you can grab the brilliant Magnus gaming design for just $549 (was $628 ). For UK readers, the same desk is also now on offer for just £463 (was £513 ) at Secretlab too.

However, Secretlab is having a site-wide sale, and the savings don't stop at its static gaming desk: you can also get your hands on the Secretlab Magnus Pro desk for only $799 (was $878 ). The gaming desk is also available for just £729 (was £789 ) at Secretlab UK.

We've had a look, and it doesn't look like other online retailers will be offering the Secretlab Magnus and Magnus Pro gaming desks at this big a discount this Black Friday.

If you've been waiting for the right time to invest, it's right now, as these limited-time deals will save you between $99 / £99 and $139 / £139.

Today's best gaming desk deals

Secretlab MAGNUS gaming desk: was £513 now £463 at Secretlab With a magnetic modular design and a 220-pound load capacity, this is a great option for any gaming setup, especially if you store your consoles and PC on your desk.

The Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk was released back in 2022 but it still remains one of the best gaming desks you can buy right now. Its 220-pound load capacity combined with its magnetic modular design, and robust construction, makes it a perfect option if you don't mind spending that extra bit of cash for quality.

The Secretlab Magnus Pro is the more expensive upgrade, a versatile desk that allows seamless transitioning from sitting to standing thanks to its built-in control panel.

It also boasts cable management modular and magnetic desk accessories, as well as three custom height presets to fit your style.

You can see the lowest price on the Magnus desks below no matter where you are in the world, and we're also tracking the best Black Friday PC deals and Black Friday PS5 deals.