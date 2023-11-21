This Razer controller is nearly at its lowest ever price - but we recommend these other Xbox controllers too

The Black Friday sales period is kicking off right now, and lots of retailers are running their best Black Friday gaming deals. This means lots of Black Friday offers on all things Xbox are available at present, including discounts on the consoles themselves and, of course, tons of deals on a wide range of controllers and accessories.

There are lots of compelling reasons to consider upgrading your Xbox controller to something a little more premium, especially if you frequently play first-person shooter (FPS) games, racing games, or fighting games. Specialist equipment from third-party manufacturers can offer desirable features like rear back paddles or finely-tuned thumbsticks that could give you a bit of an advantage in competitive online games.

Even if you just want an official Xbox Wireless Controller, as either a replacement or spare for the one that came with your console, there are lots of great deals for you. Black Friday represents a chance to pick up more desirable color options, which would normally command a premium price tag, for less. I’ve been diligently scouring the wide range of Xbox controller deals available right now and these are my top picks.

It is also worth noting that lots of these options are also compatible with a wide range of PC games, making them worthwhile choices even if you prefer to game on your desktop or gaming laptop.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was $99.99 now $48.99 at Amazon

Save $51 - This isn't quite as low as the $40 price tag that we saw this time last year, but it's still a great deal on a formidable wired controller. If you're happy playing plugged in, the Wolverine V2 offers a super tactile mechanical D-pad that's perfect for platformers or fighting games. UK price: £76.99 at Currys

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro Controller: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - If you're willing to pay a little more for an even better D-pad and an enhanced look with added lighting, this more premium version of the Wolverine V2 is currently $2 above its lowest ever price on Amazon. It is worth noting, however, that this is still a controller that needs a wired connection to play. UK price: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Argos

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Although I'm highlighting this Shock Blue variant of the Xbox Wireless Controller, which is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon, there are tonnes of savings on other official color options. Perfect as a spare or replacement, consider clicking around the listing to find your favorite. UK price: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller: was $29.99 now $26.88 at Amazon

Save $3 - If you're shopping for a solid budget option, this cheap and cheerful wired controller for PowerA has a small price reduction on Amazon. This is a good alternative to the more expensive Xbox Wireless Controller if you're happy with wired only play. There are also a couple color options to choose from with similar small savings. UK price: was £29.99 now £21.24 at Amazon

Logitech G920 Racing Wheel and pedals: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This racing wheel and pedal set is a real Black Friday favorite, as it reliably receives steep discounts like this every year. This is a fantastic deal if you're a fan of racing games and, thanks to the advanced feedback features of the wheel, should help titles like Forza Horizon 5 feel more real than ever before. UK price: was £219.95 now £199.99 at Amazon

No matter where you are, we've sourced the very best Xbox controller deals in your region below:

For even more Black Friday savings on Xbox products, see our guides to best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals.