This fantastic Asus ROG Cetra gaming earbuds deal is back for the Memorial Day sales - and they still come with a free copy of Ghostunner 2

One of the best gaming earbuds deals we've ever seen has returned for the Memorial Day sales in the form of a stellar discount for the mid-range Asus ROG Cetra. And just like before, this current deal also comes with a free PC copy of Ghostrunner 2.
You can grab the Asus ROG Cetra true wireless gaming earbuds this Memorial Day weekend for just $64.99 at Amazon. That matches the previous low price, making them well worth looking into especially if you're keen to grab a free, highly rated game in the form of the high-octane Ghostunner 2.
Today's best Asus ROG Cetra gaming earbuds deal
Asus ROG Cetra true wireless gaming earbuds: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon
The Asus ROG Cetra gaming earbuds offer fantastic audio quality as well as active noise canceling and a 27-30 hour battery life via the included charging case. Throw in a free digital copy of Ghostrunner 2 and you're getting a pair of quality earbuds and a game for less than the price of one AAA title.
The Asus ROG Cetra gaming earbuds fall within the mid-range price category usually, which makes the current sale price especially budget-friendly.
While it is true that you'll get an overall higher quality audio experience from more expensive sets, like the more powerful Asus ROG Cetra Speednova buds or indeed the Sony Inzone Buds, you're still getting a great pair of earbuds here with 27-hour battery life and high-quality active noise canceling (ANC).
What's more, you'll automatically receive your copy of Ghostrunner 2 at checkout, so you won't run the risk of missing out on the game by clicking through without redeeming any kind of code. If you want to know more, just to be extra safe, you can check out the promotion's terms here, which also applies to other Asus products.
And if you're not in the US, check the list below to find the best deals for the Asus ROG Cetra gaming earbuds in your region.
