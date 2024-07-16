The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer Open Beta kicks off in late August

The dates for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer Open Beta have been revealed.

Ahead of the launch of the next major Call of Duty title, Activision has shared that it will be holding two Beta tests in the lead-up to the release that will allow players the chance to experience the game's multiplayer and its features.

In a new community post, the publisher confirmed that the Black Ops 6 will receive two Beta weekends, the first being Early Access, for players who have pre-ordered the game on PC.

The second Open Beta will begin a week later and will be available for all players on all platforms simultaneously. You can take a look at the release dates and times below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Open Beta release dates:

Weekend One: Early Access (PC pre-order)

August 30 at 10am PT / 6pm BST - September 4 at 10am PT / 6pm BST

Weekend Two: Open Beta - (All platforms)

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

September 6 at 10am PT / 6pm BST - September 9 at 10am PT / 6pm BST

Activision has also shared some extra details about what to expect in the multiplayer Beta sessions.

Players who have pre-ordered the Vault Edition will be able to play as any of the four available Operators from the Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack - Park, Adler, Brutus, or Klaus - and also test out the five weapons from the Mastercraft Weapon Collection.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to launch on October 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Microsoft has already confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one for all members when it launches later this year, which will make it the first new game in the series to be brought to the service.