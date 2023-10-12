Sony's PS5 cloud streaming service to launch later this month offering "select" titles

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced plans to launch its cloud streaming service on PS5 later this month.

According to a post on the official PlayStation blog, this new feature will be available to anyone with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription and is set to roll out to users over the course of this month. Premium subscribers in Japan will be able to access the service starting October 17, while users in Europe will need to wait until October 23. The new feature will then be made available to those in North America on October 30.

The service will initially play host to "select" games before eventually rolling out to include "hundreds of PS5 titles". Titles supported from day one include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row 4.

The games on offer will also include streamable versions of several PS5 Game Trials, including Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Callisto Protocol. On top of this, a range of PS5 digital titles will also be available for streaming. These include Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

Though this starting roster includes some of the best PS5 games, Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at SIE, made it clear in the company's blog post that "we're planning to have hundreds of PS5 titles [...] support this new benefit" suggesting that the current roster of games may well be just the tip of the iceberg.

The post also made it clear that the cloud streaming service is "exclusively available on the PS5 console at launch", so PS4 owners will not be benefitting from the new feature.

That said, the option to stream a range of games on PS5 rather than having to faff around with downloads is certainly welcome and may help users dip into titles they otherwise wouldn't have considered.

