Sega reveals that Sonic X Shadow Generations isn't a full-price game

Sonic X Shadow Generations, which was revealed to be launching on October 25 during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase, has now had its pricing and various editions announced via a press release.

The upcoming game will have three main versions available for purchase: the Digital Standard Edition ($49.99 / £44.99), Physical Day One Edition ($49.99 / £44.99), and finally the Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99 / £54.99). All three versions are available to pre-order now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

This means the game comes in at roughly the same price as 2022's Sonic Frontiers, which is sure to please series fans. However, the included extras of each version aren't without some controversial elements. An extended prologue animation is PlayStation-exclusive, meaning it'll only be available to PS5 and PS4 players for some reason.

Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes three days' early access to the game, making it playable as early as October 22. However, this bonus isn't available for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

The full breakdown of the three versions of Sonic X Shadow Generations and their bonuses are as follows:

Digital Standard Edition

Base Game (Digital)

Bonus PlayStation Exclusive - Extended Prologue Animations with deleted scenes (PS4 and PS5 only)

Pre-order bonus: Sonic Adventure skin

Physical Day One Edition

Base Game (Physical Only)

Bonus PlayStation Exclusive – Extended Prologue Animations with deleted scenes (PS4 and PS5 only)

Pre-order bonus: Sonic Adventure skin and Gerald Robotnik's Journal (28 pages)

Digital Deluxe Edition

Base Game (Digital)

Bonus PlayStation Exclusive - Extended Prologue Animations with deleted scenes (PS4 and PS5 only)

Pre-order bonus: Sonic Adventure skin

Digital Deluxe Season Pass:

Three days' early access

An additional character skin and level for Shadow (releasing Holiday 2024)

Terios skin

Extra BGM Pack

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

Skill Points

Sonic X Shadow Generations includes a full remaster of the original 2011 Sonic Generations, featuring touched-up visuals, new bonus content, and additions like the iconic drop dash for Classic Sonic stages.

It also adds an entirely original campaign for Shadow the Hedgehog, who'll get to play through remixed levels from his titular game as well as Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Heroes and Sonic the Hedgehog (2006). Notably, Shadow's campaign will also feature an overworld that the press release states is "inspired by the open-zone gameplay of Sonic Frontiers."

Players will also get to rescue and collect adorable Chao critters in each stage, though series producer Takashi Iizuka has confirmed that Sonic X Shadow Generations unfortunately won't feature the highly-requested return of the Chao Garden, but states that he's aware of the demand. (via VGC).