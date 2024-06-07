Sonic X Shadow Generations is coming to PC and consoles in October

Sega has announced that Sonic X Shadow Generations will launch on October 25.

Summer Game Fest 2024 is finally here and we've been treated to plenty of exciting announcements, including world premiere trailer, as well as a bunch of game updates.

Among the reveals was the long-awaited release date for Sonic X Shadow Generations, which arrived alongside an action-packed trailer featuring the titular characters as they tackle iconic 2D and 3D stages as Classic and Modern Sonic in this newly remastered version of Sonic Generations.

In the game, you'll play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign featuring "never-before-seen powers and abilities."

"When Shadow’s old nemesis, Black Doom, reemerges and threatens to take over the world, Shadow must journey into his own past, confront painful memories, face familiar foes, and unlock new powers to save the world and prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form," the game description.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic.

Pre-orders are also now available. Fans who pre-order will also receive the epic Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin as a bonus.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for more information soon.