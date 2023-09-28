Remedy confirms Alan Wake 2 will have a performance mode

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will have a performance mode despite being built for a 30 FPS experience.

As spotted by VGC, Remedy's communications director Thomas Puha took to Twitter yesterday to confirm to fans that the upcoming survival horror game will feature a performance mode for current-gen consoles.

"I’m glad to say that Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X," Puha said.

"The game has been built from the beginning as a 30fps experience focusing on visuals and ambiance, but somehow we have managed to include a solid Performance mode. We’ll talk details later."

When asked by another user performance mode means that the game will be unlocked with a 60 FPS target or a true 60 FPS lock while playing, Puha simply said that Remedy is "still tweaking that."

So, although the PS5 and Xbox Series X will have a performance mode, there's not yet been a confirmation as to whether the game will run at 60 FPS. The developer also didn't confirm whether the feature will also be available for the Xbox Series S, so we'll have to wait to find out.

Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and will see the return of horror novelist Alan Wake, as well as feature a new character, FBI agent Saga Anderson, as the second playable protagonist.

The game was initially set for October 17, but Remedy decided to delay the game by 10 days so players might have a chance to check out other games during this launch-heavy month, like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The sequel to the 2010 title will also be digital-only in order to add more "polish," meaning there will be no physical editions at launch.



