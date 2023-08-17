Alan Wake 2 receives 10-day delay

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake 2 has been delayed by 10 days and will now launch on October 27 instead of October 17.

The studio shared the new release date on Twitter today, as well as the reason behind the delay. Usually, games are delayed by a week or two so the development team can focus on last-minute polish, but that's not the case for Alan Wake 2.

Remedy explained that since the month of October is filled with many game launches - like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Assassin's Creed Mirage - it's hoping the delay will allow players the chance to enjoy other titles before the release of Alan Wake 2.

"An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27," Remedy said. "October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games.

"We can't wait to show you what everyone's favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week. Thanks for your patience!"

The new October 27 launch date also means it's much closer to Halloween, which is a perfect mood-setter for the upcoming survival horror game.

Alan Wake 2 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The sequel will feature the return of horror novelist Alan Wake, but will also feature FBI agent Saga Anderson as the second playable protagonist.

Game director Kyle Rowley recently revealed some new details about the game, explaining that the atmosphere will be "more claustrophobic' with "physical and dangerous" enemies.

"Camera perspective and things like that, yes, there are good references from the recent Resident Evil games that we did look at," Rowley said. "But not just because, oh, you know, it worked for them; it's more like, how does that help us build the kind of experience we want? More claustrophobic; making the player feel more vulnerable; making the enemies feel more physical and dangerous."

