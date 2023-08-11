Alan Wake 2 will be 'more claustrophobic' with 'physical and dangerous' enemies

Alan Wake 2

is almost upon us, and as we get closer to the release date of October 17, we're beginning to find out more about this upcoming horror title.

If you a fan of classic horror and choose to step into Alan Wake 2 to test your courage, then you may experience deja vu. A key inspiration for one of the year's most anticipated upcoming games was Capcom's Resident Evil series. In an interview with Edge (issue 388), game director Kyle Rowley emphasized just how important these iconic horror games were to production.

"Camera perspective and things like that, yes, there are good references from the recent Resident Evil games that we did look at," Rowley said. "But not just because, oh, you know, it worked for them; it's more like, how does that help us build the kind of experience we want? More claustrophobic; making the player feel more vulnerable; making the enemies feel more physical and dangerous."

The Capcom series is a brilliant place to get this sort of inspiration from, not only because many of the series' entries grace our best horror games list but also because the series is known for expanding and championing survival horror in a way that not many other titles can do.

None of this came as a surprise to us, though. Even from its earliest test stages Alan Wake 2 made no attempt at suppressing its dark horror elements. We saw the classic flashlight mechanics that the series is known for, as well as the over-the-shoulder camera angle similar to Resident Evil 4 in the preview showcased at The Game Awards 2023.

As a fan of the Resident Evil series and its classic camera angles, it sounds like brilliant inspiration for a revamp of this upcoming horror game. I'm already shaking from the thought of navigating dark corners with the knowledge that something could be waiting for me on the other side.

You'll soon be able to dive into the horror title and see it in all its dark psychological terror for yourself soon on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.