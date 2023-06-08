Alan Wake's latest footage shows off the series darkness like never before

The latest look at Alan Wake 2 demonstrates the oppressive atmosphere of the upcoming Remedy title. As expected from the developer, it melds blisteringly beautiful visuals with intense cover shooting with the classic flashlight mechanics the series is known for.

If you're a fan of some of the best horror games then Alan Wake 2 should be at the top of your list. The game releases on October 17, 2023. The raw unedited footage shows off an encounter with a monster in a spooky cabin in the woods, where things rarely go well if Evil Dead has taught us anything.

Alan Wake 2 has to be one of the most exciting upcoming games to date. There's so much happening during the summer games season despite E3 2023 not running this year. We're bringing you everything you need to know this year.