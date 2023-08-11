PS5 players will benefit from Baldur's Gate 3's PC fixes
Updates for all
A developer from Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 release will include all of the patches and fixes enjoyed by the PC version.
In a Tweet from Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse, it was confirmed that the PS5 version of Baldur's Gate 3 will include all of the patches and fixes we've seen for the PC version so far. The PS5 version of the game is set to release September 6, so PlayStation users will have a month's worth of patches and improvements to enjoy once the game finally reaches Sony's console.
Speaking on the topic, Douse stated unambiguously that "all of the improvements and fixes to the game will be reflected in the PlayStation 5 version and beyond." This also bodes well for those waiting for a release on Xbox Series X|S which, though lacking a concrete release date, remains very much on the cards for Baldur's Gate 3 once the developers overcome certain technical hurdles.
Bumping for visibility. Yeah, all of the improvements and fixes to the game will be reflected in the PlayStation 5 version and beyond. https://t.co/aqrg9uxqLgAugust 10, 2023
The inclusion of existing patches for the PS5 version doesn't come as a surprise, since newer ports of games will tend to include patches and updates from earlier versions as a matter of course. However, it's reassuring to know that numerous fixes, including genitals occasionally clipping through certain clothing, will be included in the PlayStation release.
Baldur's Gate 3
has been a resounding success, boasting critical acclaim not only here at TRG but also across Metacritic, where it enjoys an impressive Metascore of 97. Larian's latest ranks among some of the best RPGs of all time, offering a meticulously crafted fantasy experience full of great voice acting and cinematic world-building.
Despite the game's polish, however, the August 8 hotfix remedied "almost 300 crashes, blockers, and bugs". While it's great to see Larian working so quickly to iron out Baldur's Gate 3's creases, it's even better to know that PS5 players will also be benefitting from these updates.
If you're looking for something to play while you wait for Baldur's Gate on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, why not check out our lists of the best PS5 games and the best Xbox Series X games?
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.