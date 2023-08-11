PS5 players will benefit from Baldur's Gate 3's PC fixes

A developer from Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 release will include all of the patches and fixes enjoyed by the PC version.

In a Tweet from Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse, it was confirmed that the PS5 version of Baldur's Gate 3 will include all of the patches and fixes we've seen for the PC version so far. The PS5 version of the game is set to release September 6, so PlayStation users will have a month's worth of patches and improvements to enjoy once the game finally reaches Sony's console.

Speaking on the topic, Douse stated unambiguously that "all of the improvements and fixes to the game will be reflected in the PlayStation 5 version and beyond." This also bodes well for those waiting for a release on Xbox Series X|S which, though lacking a concrete release date, remains very much on the cards for Baldur's Gate 3 once the developers overcome certain technical hurdles.

all of the improvements and fixes to the game will be reflected in the PlayStation 5 version and beyond.

The inclusion of existing patches for the PS5 version doesn't come as a surprise, since newer ports of games will tend to include patches and updates from earlier versions as a matter of course. However, it's reassuring to know that numerous fixes, including genitals occasionally clipping through certain clothing, will be included in the PlayStation release.

Baldur's Gate 3

has been a resounding success, boasting critical acclaim not only here at TRG but also across Metacritic, where it enjoys an impressive Metascore of 97. Larian's latest ranks among some of the best RPGs of all time, offering a meticulously crafted fantasy experience full of great voice acting and cinematic world-building.

Despite the game's polish, however, the August 8 hotfix remedied "almost 300 crashes, blockers, and bugs". While it's great to see Larian working so quickly to iron out Baldur's Gate 3's creases, it's even better to know that PS5 players will also be benefitting from these updates.

