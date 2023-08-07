After Baldur's Gate 3's massive success, Larian wants the next game to be smaller

After the resounding success of Baldur's Gate 3 Larian has unexpectedly expressed a desire to develop a smaller title next time.

Despite the widespread success of Baldur's Gate 3, Larian's CEO, Swen Vincke, has discussed plans for the studio's future in the wake of the significant early access hit. In a discussion with Bloomberg, Vincke mentions that while the studio's future is uncertain, the developers do know that they want to work on something smaller. No one at Larian wants to spend another six years developing a single game. At least, not yet.

“It’s like making a movie — or many movies at the same time,” Vincke said. “We didn’t expect we’d need a lighting team, or a cinematics QA team or such a large audio team.”

Baldur's Gate 3 is off to a cracking start, quickly becoming the second-biggest launch of 2023 so far. After its official release this Thursday, the role-playing title hit its peak concurrent player count of 700,000, according to SteamDB.

You can currently play Baldur's Gate 3 on PC, with the PS5 version releasing next month. However, those with Xbox Series X|S will have to wait for at least another year. On Twitter, Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse, implied the issues relating to the launch on Xbox may not be resolved until 2024.

“We have quite a few engineers working very hard to do what no other RPG of this scale has achieved – seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on Series S,” Douse wrote. “We hope to have an update by the end of the year.”

In the meantime, the Baldur's Gate 3 devs are advising players to delete their early access saves and uninstall the game ahead of playing the 1.0 release.

