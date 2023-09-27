Mortal Kombat 1 bug gives player one the advantage, causing problems across all modes

Mortal Kombat 1 has a bug that could potentially impact every character in the game, giving an advantage to whoever happens to be player one.

Mortal Kombat 1 player and YouTuber mrAPchem has discovered an issue in the fighting game that allows player one to execute certain combos during fights that can't be executed by player two (via The Gamer).

The YouTuber shared a video demonstrating the bug in action, saying that he initially thought it was only a problem with the character Sub-Zero, but that he's later come to find out could be plaguing every character on the roster.

The bug is also present in single-player mode and online multiplayer matches, which could cause some headaches for players. You can check out the video below, where mrAPchem explains in detail which combos are affected.

The video shows mrAPchem testing the bug out several times while playing Sub-Zero, before switching to Kitana where the glitch persists.

Over on the Mortal Kombat 1 bug reports page, the issue has been reported by another player who also linked mrAPchem's video as evidence. Several others have also commented under the thread on their shared experiences with the bug, which seems to be occurring across multiple platforms.

"Just tried to reproduce this bug and I got it to work 100% of the time," said one player. "This is horrifying for a fighting game and needs to be resolved immediately."

"This affects Steam as well, I can reproduce this with a Mileena combo...I'm sure there will be a case for every character on the roster at this rate. This issue should be of the highest priority!" said another.

Thankfully, it appears that the issue is currently under investigation, but developer NetherRealm Studios has yet to comment on the issue publically, so who knows when it could be fixed. We'll keep you updated.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only problem that Mortal Kombat 1 has been facing, lately. The Nintendo Switch version of the game has been receiving heat ever since early access due to poor performance and visuals on Nintendo's console when compared to other versions. The game even launched on the platform without key content, which Warner Bros. Games says will be added at a later date.

To make matters worse, the official Switch launch trailer seemed to include PC footage rather than capture from the Nintendo Switch, causing fans to claim that the trailer is misleading consumers. The trailer has since been taken down from Nintendo's official YouTube channel, but neither the publisher nor the developer has commented on it.

Mortal Kombat 1 is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

