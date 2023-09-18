Mortal Kombat 1 Nintendo Switch port slammed as 'garbage' by gamers

Mortal Kombat 1 leaves early access tomorrow (September 19), but ahead of its full release, fans of the series have been left stunned by the game’s performance on the Nintendo Switch .

Thanks to its early access period, clips and screenshots of the game’s Switch performance have been circulating online, with countless fans making fun of the questionable character models seen in the port, which, when compared to their PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X |S counterparts, are interesting, to say the least.

YouTube creator and TikToker Johniibo shared a video of Mortal Kombat 1’s performance on Switch and said: “The sad part is, it actually doesn’t feel terrible to play, it just really hurts my eyes. These are like PS2 graphics at best.”

@johniibo Do not buy Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch #gaming #nintendo #nintendoswitch ♬ original sound - Johniibo

Many fans have been questioning the pricing of the different versions of the game, pointing out that the Switch version costs the same as the other versions: “Mortal Kombat on the Switch looks HIDEOUS! Why [the f***] is that version the SAME PRICE as [it is on] its other platforms!?” one tweeted .

Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 costs $70 💀💀Yet it looks like a PS2 game.Disgusting to say the least.#MK1 #MortalKombat1 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/TDlmoWzhCZSeptember 17, 2023 See more

Despite the negative response, a number of particularly funny facial expressions from the game have already been gaining traction as memes and reaction pictures. One Twitter user wrote: “The Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 is the greatest garbage port ever just for the memes alone”.

The Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 is the greatest garbage port ever just for the memes alone. pic.twitter.com/GCwCzed1LOSeptember 17, 2023 See more

In our review, TechRadar Gaming gave the PS5 version of Mortal Kombat 1 a 4/5 and concluded: “The more time I invest in Mortal Kombat 1, the more eager I am to jump into practice mode with an all-new character and learn what they're all about.

“Even after hundreds of matches, I am still discovering new strategies with the combatants, and the combo opportunities feel great to pull off. This is the most fun I've ever had with a Mortal Kombat game to date, and I can't wait to see how the community and pro scene embrace the toolset that it offers.”