Mortal Kombat 1 game director says the Switch version will be fixed after its rough launch

Mortal Kombat 1 has officially launched on PC and console, but the Nintendo Switch version appears to be missing key content.

NetherRealm's latest fighting game left early access on September 19 and is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and so far has been received quite well by critics and players alike. We even scored Mortal Kombat 1 four out of five stars in our review, but the reception to its Switch version has been largely criticized.

Even prior to the official launch, players called out the game's poor graphics and performance, comparing it to its higher-quality counterparts on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and the situation has only gotten worse since it moved out of early access. That's not to mention the fact that the latest Switch trailer seems to feature a Steam achievement.

The Nintendo Switch version is also missing key content from the game's Invasions mode - the single-player mode that features an RPG-style board game with challenges and missions to complete. It appears that only the introductory Cage Mansion stage is available on Switch right now, while the complete Season one is available on other platforms (via GameSpot).

Warner Bros. Games has responded to the issue, and apologized for the missing content: "The full breadth of Invasions Season One content will be available on Switch in a matter of weeks. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause Switch players and are working to make this update as quickly as possible."

Game director and series creator Ed Boon has also addressed the negative criticism of the Switch port and promised that it will "absolutely be getting an update" (via BBC Newsbeat).

"And a number of the concerns of the issues that had come up will absolutely be addressed," Boon added. "It would have been ideal for us to have released the version that we absolutely wanted. But anything that we're finding a problem with is on our list and is going to be fixed."

Some players have also disapproved of the game's $70 price on Switch - which is the same as the PS5, Xbox, and PC retail prices - but Boon has reaffirmed that the game will be improved for players still thinking about purchasing it on Nintendo's console. He said: "It will be supported, like we did with Mortal Kombat 11. Anything that we see that is not acceptable will absolutely be addressed."

