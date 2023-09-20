Uh oh, the new Nintendo Switch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 showed a Steam achievement

It looks like the Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer marketed for Nintendo Switch shows a Steam achievement pop up.

The game footage showcased in the trailer is supposedly for the Switch, with a variety of scenes mainly focusing on the game's fights and gruesome fatalities, but in a blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment, you can clearly see a Steam achievement in the bottom corner of the screen (via PC GamesN).

At one minute and 49 seconds, in the trailer we've linked below, you can see the familiar dark blue Steam box that appears when you unlock a trophy on Valve's platform, but this one seems to use placeholder text, with the title reading "Achievement 38", while the description says "Description 38".

The Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 has been receiving some heat since the game's early access, with many criticizing the game's poor graphical quality, as well as bad performance, and it's probably the worst way to play NetherRealm's new fighting game right now.

Clips and screenshots have been circulating online, with many making fun of the way character models and animations look compared to the higher-quality versions on the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The new trailer was uploaded on September 19 to mark the game's official launch and has over 50,000 views, with footage that doesn't appear to be what many have been experiencing on the Switch. Many users in the comments have been pointing this out, with some claiming that the trailer is misleading consumers, while others are stating that people who have bought the game should be entitled to a refund.

As of writing, the trailer is still on Nintendo's official YouTube channel and hasn't yet been taken down.

We reviewed Mortal Kombat 1 on PS5 and gave the game four out of five stars, saying: "The more time I invest in Mortal Kombat 1, the more eager I am to jump into practice mode with an all-new character and learn what they're all about... This is the most fun I've ever had with a Mortal Kombat game to date, and I can't wait to see how the community and pro scene embrace the toolset that it offers."

