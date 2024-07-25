Microsoft is giving away a custom Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Xbox Series X bundle

A special edition Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Xbox Series X console is up for grabs for a limited time as part of a new giveaway.

Microsoft shared its latest sweepstakes on X / Twitter, where it announced that it will be giving players an opportunity to get their hands on a custom Xbox Series X featuring art from Capcom's action-strategy game, along with a special edition controller inspired by the title.

To be in for a chance to win the custom console bundle, which is worth $544.98, as well a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, all you have to do is follow the account and retweet the post with the provided hashtag.

The offer was intended to end on July 31, but Microsoft has now extended the giveaway to August 7.

The path starts here Follow & RT with #XboxKGSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Xbox Series X console bundle and 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Ages 18+. North America only. Ends 7/31/24. Rules: https://t.co/7GHqyavOlh pic.twitter.com/wyd9iiJHabJuly 24, 2024

The sweepstakes is only open to residents of North America, and you must be 18 or older to enter.

It's limited to one entry per person or account holder and the winners will be selected on or around August 8, 2024. You can take a look at the official rules of the sweepstakes here.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on July 19. The title was also made available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TechRadar Gaming gave the game 4.5 stars out 5 in our review, with hardware writer Dashiell Wood calling the game "Innovative, exciting, and endlessly entertaining" and "a beautiful adventure that transcends genres for a highly memorable experience with all the makings of an instant classic."

Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is officially available on Xbox Game Pass following months of rumors, making it the first game in the series to be brought to the subscription service. The title is set to be joined by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as a day one Game Pass release when it launches on October 25.