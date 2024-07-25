Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is the next Activision game to come to Xbox Game Pass, leaker claims

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is apparently coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

This comes from reliable leaker 'eXtas1s' (via VGC) who claims that the 2017 platform game from Vicarious Visions will make its debut on Xbox Game Pass on August 8.

The same leaker first shared this claim earlier this month, but couldn't offer a release date. At the time, eXtas1s said the trilogy - which includes remasters of Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped would be the next Activision game to arrive on the service, saying that they had spoken to sources that had seen "certain graphic evidence" that indicated it would be released later this year, as well as the more Activision games on Microsoft's subscription service.

EXtas1s also said that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy are "coming very soon" but could not "guarantee their arrival to the service in the same month."

The leaker also accurately predicted the most recent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Game Pass, which arrived on July 24. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is also expected to arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one for all members when it launches on October 25, making it the first new game in the series to be brought to the service.

Following Microsoft's acquisition of the company last year, Diablo 4 became the first Activision Blizzard game to join Xbox Game Pass in March.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is reportedly considering adding more tiers to Xbox Game Pass, including an ad-based tier and a "cheaper" cloud-based tier, just a few weeks after it increased the prices of its memberships across the board.

The cloud-based tier would be designed for users who don't want to buy an Xbox console, while the ad-based tier is aimed at those who prefer not to pay anything at all. This is something Microsoft is "currently actively working towards".