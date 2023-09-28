Larian reveals the top 20 Baldur's Gate 3 multiclass builds with the Rogue Ranger mix being the most popular

The top 20 most popular multiclass builds in Baldur's Gate 3 have been shared by Larian Studios.

One of the many core features of Baldur's Gate 3 is the ability and freedom to experiment with multiclass builds, which allows you to combine the attributes of different Baldur's Gate 3 classes, allowing the player to access a broad range of combat styles.

Whether you like wielding magic or a big sword, you'll be able to try out all sorts of combinations from the 12 classes and 46 subclasses available that fit your playstyle. However, according to Larian, some are way more popular than others.

"Since we first launched in August, players have been delving deep into the art of multiclassing, crafting many versatile, powerful, and occasionally kind of weird (but that’s cool you do you) class builds–hybrid characters made by combining two or more classes in the game," said Larian's product manager Emily Gera in a recent PlayStation blog post.

With the help of a handy chart showing the top 20 multiclass combinations, it's been revealed that Rogue/Ranger is the most played, with 175,200 players.

Not to call myself out, but I'm also playing a Rogue in my current playthrough and can say from experience that the class's sneak attack features are incredibly useful and effective, especially if you're not all about running head-on into combat.

In second place is the Barbarian/Fighter combo, with 158,161 players, and another great choice for those who like being able to unleash consecutive strikes on enemies - like everyone's favorite Tiefling, Karlach.

Other popular multiclass combos featured on the top 20 list feature many variations of Paladins, including Barbarian/Paladin, Paladin/Cleric, Fighter/Paladin, and more. Larian revealed last month that Paladin was the game's most-played class, so there's no surprise that there are plenty of people experimenting with different builds, especially as Paladin is great for support and tanking.

The class also receives one Extra Attack every turn, and as Larian explains, combining it with something like Warlock's Pact of the Blade ability means you'll receive the Deepened Pact feature at level 5, providing you with an extra weapon attack per turn that combines with Extra Attacks. In battle, this will allow you to overpower your enemies with a steady stream of blows - you can thank us later.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs of all time, and if you're considering playing, check out our guide to the best Baldur's Gate 3 classes to help you get started.