Jurassic Park: Survival has been announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Jurassic Park: Survival has been announced, a single-player action-adventure coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Revealed during The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, the game debuted alongside a brand-new CGI trailer, as well as showcased a sneak peek at some first-person action.

Jurassic Park: Survival's story takes place after the events of the iconic 1993 Jurassic Park film on Isla Nublar and of course, there are dinosaurs. From the footage, it seems that players will need to use stealth to carefully avoid the predators

"Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story," the game description reads.

"Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision."

An official release date has yet to be announced.

This story is developing...