Ichiban Kasuga would "definitely lose" a Segway race against Cloud Strife, says Infinite Wealth producer
Fast and furious
In a sporting upset that will leave fans across the world gobsmacked, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto settled one of gaming's ultimate questions: who would win in a Segway race; Cloud Strife or Yakuza's own Ichiban Kasuga?
The question came as a result of both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth showing off Segway mechanics in their games. When asked at a hands-on preview event which of the game's protagonists would win such a race, Sakamoto answered directly: "In terms of who I think would win, I think Ichiban would definitely lose."
Sakamoto himself referenced a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer which featured Cloud on the goofy two-wheeled vehicle. "When I saw that trailer, I was like: 'what a coincidence', so it was a nice surprise."
In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ichiban finds himself in Hawaii on a quest to track down his estranged biological mother. However, as I swiftly found out during my time with a preview build of the game, Infinite Wealth's Honolulu area is impressively large, making traversal on foot a tall order. However, after a quick sidequest, I soon unlocked Segway travel, making for a convenient and amusingly oddball form of transport.
"It's a big map," said Sakamoto. "One of the big issues that we ran into was 'how are we going to get these characters to go around on such a big map?'. We really wanted a vehicle option, and so we floated a bunch of ideas from bicycles to scooters, but we thought the Segway was going to be a lot of fun."
Though we don't yet know how prominently the Segway will feature in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it's clear that both titles will allow their heroes to ride them about in sunny locales. I just hope that Ichiban and Cloud never have to do that race for real - I can't bear the thought of my two boys fighting.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is coming out on January 26 and could shape up to be one of the best RPGs and best story games of the year.
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.
