HoYoverse's next action RPG Zenless Zone Zero is coming to PC, PS5, and mobile in July

HoYoverse has announced that Zenless Zone Zero will officially launch on PC, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android on July 4.

The long-awaited action-role playing game, which has just hit 40 million pre-registrations, has been confirmed to feature cross-progression as well as cross-play at release.

In December, the Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer confirmed that its latest free-to-play urban fantasy title would arrive sometime in 2024. Before the latest announcement arrived, however, an App Store leak stated that the game was "expected July 3, 2024", but that the "content may change without notice".

Now we have an official summer release date, this will be the studio's latest game featuring a gacha mechanic - a system likened to loot boxes that entices players to spend in-game currency to receive limited characters and items.

While not necessarily open-world like Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero is set in a post-apocalyptic world where supernatural disasters called "Hollows" have destroyed modern society. The game's main hub is called New Eridu, the last remaining city, where players will interact with NPCs and spent the majority of their time before embarking on missions.

You'll play as a Proxy, one of a select group of human survivors tasked with extracting Ethereal's technology. Players can expect a fast-paced combat system that "strikes a balance between accessibility and complexity", with numerous unlockable characters each with their own unique skillset.

Zenless Zone Zero will also have a party system, although unlike Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, will have roguelite elements too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HoYoverse also notes that the game's final closed beta, also known as the Amplifying Test, will conclude today (May 28) ahead of its official launch this summer.