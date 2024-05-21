Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's latest story trailer showcases 'the tyranny of Messmer's flame'

FromSoftware has released a brand new story trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ahead of the expansion's launch next month.

The three-minute cinematic, which you can watch below, finally provides a deeper glimpse into the story while also offering lots of lore for fans to sink their teeth into.

We also have an official blurb for the downloadable content (DLC), which reads, "The shadow of the story can now be told. Learn the history of the Realm of Shadow, the unseen land that will be revealed on June 21, 2024."

The trailer is stunning and showcases the DLC's main antagonist, Messmer the Impaler, in all his fiery glory as he unleashes tyranny upon the Land of Shadow. We also get a glimpse of some horrifying new creatures, a shot of a group of NPCs in unique sets of armor, as well as snippets featuring what appears to be both Marika and Miquella in certain moments in history.

It also looks like the official Elden Ring website has been update to provide a deeper description of the Shadow of the Erdtree.

"The Land of Shadow. A place obscured by the Erdtree," it reads. "Where the goddess Marika first set foot. A land purged in an unsung battle. Set ablaze by Messmer’s flame.

"It was to this land that Miquella departed. Divesting himself of his flesh, his strength, his lineage. Of all things Golden. And now Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord."

FromSoftware has previously confirmed that the DLC will be "largest expansion to date, where players must unravel the hidden mystery of the world from the acclaimed fantasy action RPG."

It will also add new weapons, equipment, skills, and magic, along with new boss encounters who can be found in an entirely new map which players can "seamlessly travel back and forth between".

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will arrive next month on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.